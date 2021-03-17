Thesis Show held at NCA

LAHORE: National College of Arts (NCA) which has a history of producing eminent artists, designers and art professionals, conducted an Undergraduate Thesis Show 2020. Students spend four years at the college exploring multiple mediums of expression, which culminate in the form of the degree show. The degree show comprises of the works by the students from eight departments i.e Fine Arts, Visual Communication Design, Product Design, Ceramic Design, Textile Design, Architecture, Film and Television, and Musicology. Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri praised the artworks.