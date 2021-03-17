close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

43 more die from corona

Lahore

LAHORE:Around 43 more patients died from COVID19 and 1,566 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 5,811, while confirmed cases became 188,225 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 13,727 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours.

