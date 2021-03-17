No PIN code for over 70-year old citizens vaccination

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that all citizens above 70 years of age will be vaccinated without PIN codes at designated vaccination countres. According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister said the people between the age of 60 and 70 years will only be vaccinated through PIN code. She said the staff was busy serving people over 60-year old. The facility of vaccination on PIN code has been given to make vaccination process easier for senior citizens. elected: The first regular meeting of the Board of Management of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences was held on Tuesday in which the members of the board unanimously elected Prof Dr Anjum Habib Vohra, former principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital, as the chairman of the board.