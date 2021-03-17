Sehat Insaf Card facility for all by December: governor

LAHORE:Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar laid the foundation stone of first acute stroke centre at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) here on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, the governor said the first step towards the success of any health system is family physicians for which a pilot project would be launched soon. Strict compliance with SOPs is mandatory to prevent spike in coronavirus cases, he added. General Hospital Principal Al-Farid Zafar was present among others on the occasion. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also attended the meeting regarding South Punjab Induction Training Programme at Governor House.

President of World Health Organisation Dr Jamshaid Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Prof Javaid Akram were present among other senior doctors. During the briefing in the meeting, the governor was apprised that the purpose of the induction training programme was to provide online training to the doctors of South Punjab and in view of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors will be given online training. Addressing the meeting, the governor congratulated the Department of Health and UHS for implementing comprehensive training plan and said the rural population of South Punjab will benefit from this system. Pakistani doctors have proved their skills all over the world. The services of our frontline healthcare workers during the Coronavirus Pandemic are commendable, the governor said.

Talking to the media on inauguration of acute stroke center, Ch Sarwar said that the federal and Punjab governments are taking historic steps in health sector. Sehat Insaf Card is benefiting the entire population of KP, adding in Punjab all citizens will have access to Sehat Insaf Card facility by the end of December that will provide health facilities of Rs7 lac to every citizen, he added. He said the Coronavirus insurgence can be even more dangerous so the public should strictly follow the SOPs to prevent the spread Coronavirus.