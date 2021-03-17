PSCA to extend support to Islamabad SCP

LAHORE:DG Islamabad Safe City Project (SCP) visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, Lahore here on Tuesday.

The Chief Operating Officer PSCA briefed the guest on the scopes and domains of IC3 commending the integrated efficacy of Intelligent Traffic Management System, E-Ticketing, and Crime Control through geo-strategic advanced Cam-surveillance modalities in place.

At this moment, the Chief Operating Officer PSCA ensured that PSCA would extend maximum professional support in the development and smooth operationalization of the Islamabad Safe City Project. He assured that PSCA would provide technical support to revamp the Islamabad Safe City project.