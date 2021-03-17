Sports, cultural activities suspended in Punjab

LAHORE:In view of the rapid rise in the third wave of corona epidemic, the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, Punjab has suspended sports, cultural and other activities in the province.

A letter has been sent to all the training colleges, field formations and police sports boards of other provinces instructing them to close down the ongoing sports camps for training and coaching of sports competitions. In the letter, all field formations, commandants, RPOs, CPOs and other concerned officers of Punjab police have been asked to suspend all sports competitions.

All the officers and personnel of concerned departments have also been asked to ensure safety measures against corona and implementation of SOPs properly.

shops sealed: The district administration sealed more than 131 shops, restaurants and other businesses in various areas of the provincial metropolitan on Tuesday over violations of coronavirus related SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz said teams of officials remained active in the City till late night and sealed 131 shops besides imposing Rs 200,000 fine.

The City assistant commissioner sealed 21 markets and Cantt AC imposed fines of Rs 200,000 on 27 shops, stores and three marriage halls. The Model Town AC sealed 30 shops, Raiwind AC sealed 50 shops and stores.

The businesses which were sealed located on Hall Road, The Mall, New Anarkali, Abid Market, Moon Market, Paki Thatti, Yateem Khana Market, Shah Alam, Akbari Mandi, Azam Cloth Market, Islampura Market, Krishan Nagar Market, Shahdara, Vandala Road, Begum Kot, Hanjarwal, Mansora, Awan Town, Timber Market and Badami Bagh.

In addition, the teams also sealed Baiko Petrol Pump, an LGS School, International School System Lahore, Meat Shop, Kasur Sweet Corner, Flower Shop, Mobile Workshop, Al Saud Marriage Hall, Paradise Marriage Hall and Shahi Marriage Hall. The operation was also carried out at Faisal Town, Barkat Market, Gulberg Market, Township Market, MM Alam Road, Money Market, Main Market, Choori Market, Liberty Market, Ghalib Market, Green Town, Wahdat Colony, Chunghi Amrisadhu, Kot Lakhpat, Model Town, Nishtar Bazaar and Kahna Bazaar where Ismail Garments, Collection Gift Centre, Ittehad Garments, Jamal Variety House, Malik Mobile, National Dry Cleaner, Attari Mobile Shop, Malik Fabrics on Multan Road, Al Madinah Cloth House, Malik Super Store, Shehzad Fabrics, Faizan Karimi Cloth House, Panda Hair Salon at Ravi Block Iqbal Zone, LPG Shop, Bismillah Autos, Karachi Naseeb Biryani, Installment Corporation, Mashaallah Nan Shop, Data Pan Shop, Khan Garments Shop, Three Brothers and Mobile Shop, Bhatti Tika Shop, Bala Tobacco and Pan Shop, Riaz Faluda, Hamza Electronics and Al Madina Electronic were sealed.