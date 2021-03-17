EU ‘looking at adverse events associated with all vaccines’

THE HAGUE: The EU’s medicines regulator is probing serious side effects of "all vaccines", it said on Tuesday as it investigates possible blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca jab. "We are looking at adverse events associated with all vaccines," European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke said when asked if it was probing the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as well, following reports of clotting with those jabs in the United States.