Covid kills seven more as another 241 test positive

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 241 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,468 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 8,878 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 241 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,161,638 tests, which have resulted in 261,822 positive cases, which means that 8.3 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 4,313 patients across the province are currently infected: 4,021 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 283 at hospitals, while 254 patients are in critical condition, of whom 39 are on life support.