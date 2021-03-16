close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

Student gets PhD degree at age 25

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

LAHORE: A student of Punjab University obtained his PhD degree from Department of History and Pakistan Studies while he is just 25 years and two months old.

According to a press release Monday, Dr Amir Ali s/o Shammer Ali has completed his PhD under the supervision of eminent historian and former PU dean Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla in the subject of history. The title of his thesis is ‘Re-Contextualising the Sikh quest for Khalistan’.

Latest News

More From Pakistan