NAB DG Farooq Naser re-appointed for a year

PESHAWAR: DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan has been re-appointed as DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for one year on his outstanding performance after retirement. He served twice at Peshawar before his re-appointment notification.

According to a notification issued by NAB H/Q on Mach, 15, 2021 said consequent upon the approval of the President of Pakistan, Chairman NAB has been pleased to re-employ Brig(R), Farooq Naser Awan, as Director-General in National Accountability Bureau for a period of one year from March 15, 2021, on his superannuation.

Another notification issued on March 15, 2021, says that Chairman NAB has been pleased to approve the posting of Brig Farooq Naser Awan (retd) as Director General National Accountability Bureau KP Peshawar with immediate effect and until further orders. For the first time in the history of NAB, an officer has been re-hired after retirement

Earlier, he was posted as DG NAB KP and he assumes the charge on December 24, 2019, till his retirement. He was posted as DG NAB Bureau Karachi director-general from October 2018 to December 23, 2019.

Similarly, he served as chief of staff and NAB Headquarters DG from 2013 to 2016. In 2016, he was appointed as NAB Multan DG, where he served for about one year. In 2017, he was posted as NAB Peshawar Director-General, where he served for one year and one month time period. In 2018, Farooq Naser Awan was appointed as NAB Headquarters DG Training.

Awan was selected to serve NAB in 2013 after he topped the merit list. He got commission in the Pakistan Army in 1980 and got retirement as a brigadier in 2011 after serving at various positions. He had received his master’s degree from Engineering University Mughalpura Lahore.

During his two tenures in Peshawar, Brig (retd) Awan worked on several important cases and solved them. Farooq Awan is regarded as a hard-working and experienced official. He is hopeful that he would continue his best abilities against corruption and irregularities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.