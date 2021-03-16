close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

Shrines in Sindh closed for devotees

National

Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

SUKKUR: The Sindh government issued a notification on Monday to close down all the shrines for devotees across the province due to the new wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports said the Sindh government has decided to close all public places, including shrines, due to the new wave of the pandemic, while all events and gatherings have been suspended till April 15, 2021.

