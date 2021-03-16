Universal Services Funds graft reference: AC issues arrest warrant for ex-secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former secretary Farooq Awan in Universal Services Funds graft reference on continuous absence.

The AC also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former PM Gilani, Farooq Awan and others. The accused Farooq Awan didn't appear again before the court. At this the judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him. The hearing of the case then adjourned till March 30. It may be mentioned here that Gilani had been named as accused in reference pertaining to misuse of powers in grant of advertising campaign contract of Universal Services Funds.