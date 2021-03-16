Woman teachers demand lifting of ban on transfers

TIMERGARA: The woman teachers posted at far-off schools in Lower Dir district have demanded the authorities concerned to lift the ban on transfers.

Speaking to The News, several teachers demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for elementary and secondary education, secretary education and director education to lift the ban on transfers and postings.

They called for pursuing the policy of e-transfers to address the issues of hundreds of those woman teachers who were forced to perform duties at faraway stations for years.Discussing the issue, Zainab Begum said she was performing her duty at Government Girls High School (GGHS), Shalkandai for the last seven years since she started her job in the education department in 2014.

“I tried, again and again, to get my transfer to a nearby school after my regularisation of job, but I have been failed to do so,” she added.Zainab Begum said she has to travel in two vehicles in a hard area to reach her school on a daily basis.

Another teacher, Hameeda, said her children were studying at a local school in Balambat and when she returns after performing duty at Government Middle School (GMS) in Munda tehsil once the school time is over, her children wait for her for hours outside the house hungry and thirsty.

Yet another teacher, Shabana, said she was performing duties at a school near Laram in Otch Union Council and she had to change two vehicles to reach the school. “Mostly I return to my home in Timergara by the evening,” she said.

Sources in the district education office told The News on condition of anonymity that recently dozens of illegal transfer orders were cancelled by the DEO-F but the teachers had got a stay order from the court in their favour and were performing duties at stations of their choices, whereas a couple of inquiries into the matter were underway.