Thar coal-affected community resettled in modern village

SUKKUR: In pursuance of the Sindh government’s ‘resettlement action framework’, some 850 acres of Gaucher land has been handed over to the resettled communities of Thar Coal Block-II region.

Reports said under the resettlement framework, as many as 172 households of village Senhri Dars, one out of two villages planned to be resettled, have been shifted to the model village New Senhri Dars, which provided a 1,100 square yards bungalow to every married couple, two drinking water RO plants in the village, modern schooling system, health facilities, streetlights, solar system for every housing unit, sewerage system, uninterrupted domestic water supply, playground, worship places, community centers, market, and other basic amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, the representative of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) said: “The company would also pay a lifetime annual compensation of Rs100,000 to each of all 172 households, and it is an unprecedented example that the local communities have been made beneficiary and partners of the development”. He said the company has acquired additional lands to facilitate local communities and handed over the same for their livestock too. The local community elders thanked the provincial government and the company for providing an alternate place for their livings and livestock.