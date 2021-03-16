12 nabbed, arms recovered in raids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Twelve people were arrested with heavy weapons and drugs in various parts of the district on Monday.A press release said that on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted an intelligence-based operation in various areas and recovered more than 28kg charas, 269 grams “ice”, 438 grams heroin.