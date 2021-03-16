Judicial probe into student’s death sought

PESHAWAR: The Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought a judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide of a student in the custody of the West Cantonment Police Station.

Speaking at a news conference here Monday, the president of the Ittehad Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Haji Fayyaz, Mohammad Shaukat, Zafar Minhas, Shahid Khan, Suhail, Khairullah, Sardar Hussain and others extended sympathies to the family of the deceased student Shahzeb.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman said the trader community stood by the bereaved family and demanded probe into the incident to establish the facts. He questioned the police claim that Shahzeb had committed suicide in custody. “How did he find the rope? Why did the cops fail to keep an eye on him in the lock-up?” he asked.

The traders said that the cops should have monitored him through the closed-circuit cameras installed in the police station. They demanded action against the cops for negligence.