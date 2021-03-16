JUI leader accuses PTI of harassing him

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Shahid Mansur Khattak on Monday asked the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take action against the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) for registering a fabricated case against him.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said that he had been supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam and Imran Khan for 20 years but he developed differences with the party leadership after the formation of its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He alleged that the PTI government started victimizing him and got registered a fake case against him for possessing narcotics when he quit the party and joined the JUI.Shahid Mansur Khattak said the PTI leaders had been pressuring him to quit the JUI and rejoin the PTI.

He claimed that he was sent to jail and a fake case was registered against him, however, the court granted him bail.The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader said that the registration of the case had damaged his reputation, asking the CJP to look into the matter and provide him justice.