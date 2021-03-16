Measures against dengue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The district administration has taken various measures against the spread of dengue. The teams had been made to conduct spray at all open places, graveyards, grounds, parks and other areas. Meanwhile, addressing the District Response Committee meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ali Akbar said that joint efforts were needed to overcome the dengue threat.