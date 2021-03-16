close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

Measures against dengue

GUJRANWALA: The district administration has taken various measures against the spread of dengue. The teams had been made to conduct spray at all open places, graveyards, grounds, parks and other areas. Meanwhile, addressing the District Response Committee meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ali Akbar said that joint efforts were needed to overcome the dengue threat.

