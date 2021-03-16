Dacoits continue looting spree

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits took away cash, cell phones and other valuables in five incidents here on Monday. Five armed men entered the house of Tanvir and looted Rs 3.5 million and gold ornaments in Sadar police limits while bandits snatched cash and cell phones from Ali Raza at Sabzi Mandi. Robbers snatched cash and a motorcycle from Basharat at Khiali while armed men intercepted Kashif and took away Rs 50,000 on Pasrur Road. Dacoits looted Rs 50,000 and other valuables from the shop of Naveed Akhtar.