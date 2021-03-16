2 COVID-19 deaths, 419 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi: Another two patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory have died of the illness taking death toll from the federal capital to 526 while no death was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours from where a total of 671 patients have already died of the disease.

The alarming fact is that another 419 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking tally to 61,937 and the more alarming is the rise in number of confirmed cases as in the last five days, as many as 2,230 patients have been reported from the region at an average of 446 patients per day.

It is worth mentioning here that the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has doubled in the last one week as it was less than 215 in the first week of March. The average number of patients per day from twin cities had dropped down to below 80 in January, before reopening of educational institutions.