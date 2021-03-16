Youth held for assaulting child

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia City police arrested a youth on the charge of assaulting a child. Complainant Muhammad Sarwar of Bilal Ganj said that accused Tahir Munir of the same locality took away his five-year-old grandson to unknown place where he allegedly sexually assaulted him. The police have registered a case.
THEFT: A theft incident was reported at Kamalia on Monday. Some unidentified thieves broke into the house of Muhammad Younis at Hussain Shah Wali and took away gold ornaments worth Rs 5 million, cash other valuables.
PROTEST: Activists of the Pakistan Kisan Board on Monday staged a demonstration at Adda Chak 725/GB near Pirmahal.
The board’s central president Ch Shaukat Ali said that water rate had been doubled by provincial government while all other inputs, including fertilisers, seeds and electricity for tube-wells had already been made expensive due to which farmers were going in loss in agriculture.