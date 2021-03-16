DC for providing best possible facilities to patients

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Rural Health Centres and inspected the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He went to the RHC Mamu Kanjan and Mureedwala and directed to take action against the absent staff and reported him. He inspected the working condition of the medical machinery, cleanliness and other available facilities. The DC also checked the corona SOPs in the centres and clarified that without face mask services should not be provided to maintain a sense of implementation of corona SOPs. He went to the drug store and saw the record of availability of medicines and their distribution to the patients and said that the available medicines should be given to the entitled patients in a transparent manner. The DC checked the cleanliness of the health centres and directed to change the sheets of some of the beds immediately and said that rural health centres and primary health centres were of paramount importance to bring the fruits of government initiatives in the health sector to the lower level patients and therefore services should be provided beyond public expectations. He said that standard treatment facilities should be provided to the patients coming to the health centres and they should be refrained from being referred to tehsil hospitals or other major government hospitals without any reason.

938 SENIOR CITIZENS VACCINATED: As many as 938 senior citizens have been vaccinated against corona during the last five days at five vaccination centres in the district.

Meanwhile, Samundri Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan took action and sealed two private schools for violating corona lockdown. These schools were opened despite holidays by the Punjab government.