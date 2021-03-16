Man immolates himself

KARACHI A man allegedly ended his life by setting himself on fire in Korangi on Monday. The man, 55-year-old Sakhawat, was taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK) where he succumbed to his severe burn injuries during treatment. Police said the man poured petrol and set himself on fire due to financial issues. He was a father of two children.

Woman injured: A woman sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted at her house in Korangi’s Zia Colony. She was taken to the burns ward of the CHK where doctors were trying to save her life. Police said 45-year-old Rani, wife of Abdul Shakoor, was busy in cooking when the fire erupted.