Shrines in Sindh closed to devotees

SUKKUR: The Sindh government issued a notification on Monday to close down all the shrines for devotees across the province due to the new wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Reports said the Sindh government has decided to close all public places, including shrines, due to the new wave of the pandemic, while all events and gatherings have been suspended till April 15, 2021.