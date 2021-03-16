ECP to ignore govt’s demand for resignation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) have decided to ignore the government's onslaught against them by declining any comment on the government’s demand for resignation of the commission.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, who was away from the federal capital for wedding of his son, has now returned and will resume his office today (Tuesday).

It is likely that the CEC will have informal consultations with his colleagues about the recent developments but it is highly unlikely that the commission will respond to the criticism coming from the government quarters.

The meeting of the Election Commission is scheduled for next Monday (March 22) at the ECP headquarters in Islamabad where some important issues would come up for deliberations. The sources made it clear that the Chief Election Commissioner would continue to function in accordance with the constitutional parameters without budging to any pressure coming from any quarter.

The sources said that the commission wouldn’t compromise on its independence and keep performing its duties judiciously in a free manner.