CDA to raise Metropolitan Police, build new roads

ISLAMABAD: The newly formed Board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which held first regular meeting on Monday evening took some important decisions which also include raising Metropolitan Police, construction of new roads, regulation of contractual employees and creation of green restaurant in the F-9 Park.

The CDA Board met with its Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed in the chair. The meeting was attended by new members Nayyar Ali Dada, Ali Asghar Khan, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University, Dr Muhammad Ali, Iftikhar Arif, Member Engineering Syed Munawwar Hussain, Member Administration Amir Abbas and other officials.

The meeting decided to seek approval of the federal cabinet for construction of 10th Avenue, expansion and carpeting of IJ Principal Road and extension of Margalla Avenue. It was also decided to regularise contractual employees and daily wagers in the light of orders of the Islamabad High Court. The meeting also decided to create 'Green cafe shops and restaurants' under supervision of Nayyar Ali Dada in the F-9 Park.

The CDA Board also agreed to request the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority to work on project of raising 4400 plots at sites of katchi abadis. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the federal board.

The Metropolitan Police, which was also decided to raise, would be responsible for security of tourist spots. Initially, around 50 personnel of Islamabad Police would be taken on deputation against already existing posts in CDA.