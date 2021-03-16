Student gets PhD degree at age 25

LAHORE: A student of Punjab University obtained his PhD degree from Department of History and Pakistan Studies while he is just 25 years and two months old. According to a press release Monday, Dr Amir Ali s/o Shammer Ali has completed his PhD under the supervision of eminent historian and former PU dean Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla in the subject of history. The title of his thesis is ‘Re-Contextualising the Sikh quest for Khalistan’.