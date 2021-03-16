One more Kashmiri youth martyred in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Monday, raising the toll to two in the past two days.The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of the district, while body of one youth was recovered on Sunday from the debris of a house destroyed by the troops. The operation was going on 3rd consecutive day, Monday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, while talking to media men, claimed that Mujahid commander Wilayat Lone, alias Sajjad Afghani, has been killed in the three-day long operation in Rawalpora area of Shopian district.