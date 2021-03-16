Education minister, US official discuss cooperation

Islamabad: United States chargé d’affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on federal education and culture minister Shafqat Mahmood here on Monday and discussed with him the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on educational sector, universities partnership programmes, role of technology in education, single national curriculum and collaboration on technical and skill areas.

The two expressed the desire to deepen ties between their countries through consistent engagements in areas of education and culture. The minister said the Pak-US relations in the education sector were the best in the world and people of both countries were learning from each other.

He highlighted the steps taken by the ministry to keep the educational process continue during the Covid-19 pandemic i.e launching of Teleschool, Radio school, E-Taleem portal, initiative of distance learning programme and online contents development.

Highlighting the use of modern technology in education, steps for better internet connectivity, teacher training and seminary reforms in the country, the minister said the results of those far-reaching reforms would be seen in next few years and will change the landscape of education and learning in the country.

Angela Aggeler, while talking the bilateral relationships of two countries, said US President Joe Biden was very much familiar with Pakistan so the relations between two countries would be stronger in future.

About the regional situation, the minister said stable Afghanistan was in our vital national interests and we shall extend all possible cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan. The both sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further strengthen their relations through consistent engagements. The meeting was also attended by education secretary Farah Hamid Khan.