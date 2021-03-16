Speaker sets up panel for electoral reforms, GB status as interim province

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Monday took decision for the formation of the Parliamentary Committee for electoral reforms and constitutional amendment to give Gilgit Baltistan the status of an interim province.

The decision was taken during the meeting of Speaker National Assembly with Advisor to Prime Minister On parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan here at Parliament House on Monday where electoral reforms came under discussion.

It was agreed that equal representation would be given to both the Opposition and Government members for their input for electoral reforms. The committee would also give input about bringing constitutional amendment to give Gilgit Baltistan the status of an interim province keeping in view the aspirations of GB public representatives.

Asad Qaiser said that transparency and fairness in elections especially in Senate elections would revive public trust on the electoral process and their representatives. He remarked that consensus of both the government and opposition benches are imperative for bringing electoral reforms.

Advisor to PM on Parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan said that electoral reforms and making GB an interim province as per the vision of Imran Khan would strengthen democratic norms. He also proposed that parliamentary committee would be chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser and this committee would deliberate upon pending electoral reform bill fior making Gilgit Baltistan an interim province.