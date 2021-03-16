Lok Virsa changes time for Museums

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Monday changed the timing for Virsa Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talha Ali, executive director, Lok Virsa told APP, that both the museums would remain open for public from Tuesday to Sunday daily, between 10 am to 6 pm (with a break for prayer on Friday from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m).

He said Monday would be a holiday at Lok Virsa museum, adding all visitors would be fully facilitated and COVID-19 SOPs would be strictly implemented during their visit between 10am to 6 pm.