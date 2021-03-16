‘Islamabad to be free of polythene bags soon’

Islamabad: Islamabad will soon be polythene bag free, setting an example for other cities to emulate, vowed representatives of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration while addressing a webinar arranged to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day here Monday.

Titled ‘Tackling Plastic Pollution,’ the webinar was organised by TheNetwork for Consumer Protection to focus on the experience of ICT in fighting plastics. Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Rana Waqas Anwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (East) Babar Sahib Din, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Human Rights Zulfiqar Ali Jhammat, and Coordinator of International Youth Council Sadham Zarjahan addressed the webinar.

Babar Sahib Din said, the ICT Administration, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment Protection Agency are working together to implement regulations regarding no polythene bags. He said, trade unions, the chamber of commerce, and manufacturers were taken on board right from the start. Moreover, no polythene bags awareness campaigns were conducted in Bhara Kau and other areas.

He said, manufacturing of cloth and jute bags was promoted by the Ministry of Climate Change. “Many trade centers and wholesale businesses were inspected and violators fined. Special teams were formed in ICT to identify manufacturers of polythene bags. Tons of plastic bags were confiscated,” he shared.

Rana Waqas Anwar said, these regulations were made for the capital city and steps are being taken for implementation. He added that plastic and its use is dangerous and urged consumers to endure a little cost in order to save future generations from the bane of plastic pollution. He added that one of the most significant success stories is that polythene manufacturing plants have been closed in the capital city. He said, urban centers are strictly following guidelines. However, there are still implementation gaps in the rural or marginalized centers of the capital.

Zulfiqar Ali Jhammat underlined the need for awareness regarding consumer rights and plastic pollution among people residing in the rural areas in particular.

Sadham Zarjahan advised the ICT administration to adopt international best practices such as giving incentives to consumers to cut plastic use in their daily lives. He termed awareness and consumer response as key elements for proper implementation of the said regulations.

Earlier, Nadeem Iqbal, the CEO of TheNetwork, informed the audience about World Consumer Rights Day and its implications for consumers across the globe. He urged that the use of plastic bags be curtailed to avoid long-lasting hazards.