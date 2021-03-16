Concern as nine judges of lower courts contract Covid-19

LAHORE: As many as nine judges of lower courts have contracted COVID-19, creating serious safety concern among litigants, court staffers and legal fraternity.

The News learnt that judges including Additional District and Sessions judges Sajjad Hussain Sindher, Muhammad Wajid Minhas, Sheikh Anwar Ullah, Massod Ahmad Warriach, Raheela Umar, Zahid Hussain Bakhtiar, Amer Sharif Doger, Family Court judge Muhammad Zubair Sabir and Guardian Judge Asma Zaka are suffering from Covid-19.

Moreover, staff members of Additional District and Sessions judge Nadeem Ansar’s court have also contracted Covid-19 along with gunman of Accountability Court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhary.