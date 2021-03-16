Pakistan welcomes OIC support for observing Day to Combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday welcomed OIC’s unanimous support for observing for the first time the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”, when the OIC Group will hold a High-Level Event in New York on March 17.

“The designation of this Day is a reflection of the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Through the observance of this Day, we want to build better understanding of Islam and Islamic precepts. We intend to send a message of international solidarity and cooperation.

We remain determined to promote values of peaceful co-existence as well as inter-faith and cultural harmony”, said the Foreign Office in a statement. It pointed out that the scourge of Islamophobia, fuelled by populism, hate speech, and lack of knowledge and disinformation, is causing unimaginable suffering to Muslim minorities around the world.

“Islamophobia has taken many forms including inter alia negative profiling, mob lynchings by cow vigilantes, discriminatory laws, attacks on women for wearing hijabs, ban on minarets, negative propaganda and disinformation campaigns, manifestos of far-right parties, deliberate vandalism of Islamic symbols and holy sites, and attempts to link and equate Islam with terrorism. Such acts imperil our shared aspirations for a peaceful world and harmonious future for all”, it added.

Pakistan says it has always supported and continues to lead international efforts for building bridges between cultures and civilizations. Meanwhile, in a surprise move Pakistan Monday publicly criticized a close ally, saying that recent steps taken by Sri Lanka were ‘divisive’ and would ‘injure’ the feelings of Muslims. While the Foreign Office here has been silent while studying the situation for several days now, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Maj Gen (R) Saad Khattack tweeted, “The likely ban on Niqab by Sri Lanka will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe”.