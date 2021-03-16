Rare bonhomie witnessed among PTI, PML-N, PPP leaders

KARACHI: A rare bonhomie was witnessed among the often at-odds political leaders representing the PTI, PML-N and PPP, on Monday night.



The unexpected happened during the Monday’s episode of Geo News current affairs show Capital Talk.

The programme’s host Hamid Mir, while referring to the statement of some of the fire breathing cabinet ministers who demanded slapping treason charges on PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif for his rather ‘controversial’ statement, asked if any legal action can be taken against the PML-N leader, PTI’s legal expert Senator Barrister Ali Zafar replied, “the statement does not draw any legal cognizance.”

Positive vibes were witnessed from the PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N MNA Javed Latif, who strongly condemned the ugly incident against PTI SAPM Shahbaz Gill at whom ink and eggs were hurled outside the LHC earlier in the day. When Mir asked the opposition leaders about their reaction to the incident, both termed it ‘undesirable and distasteful’.