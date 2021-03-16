Clean city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the issue of overflowing sewers in Karachi. Residents have complained about this issue multiple times, but the authorities aren’t paying attention to the matter.
The problem of standing water has made our lives miserable. It is time the authorities took serious steps to solve the problem.
Sarah Azhar
Karachi