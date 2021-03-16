close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
March 16, 2021

Clean city

Newspost

 
This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the issue of overflowing sewers in Karachi. Residents have complained about this issue multiple times, but the authorities aren’t paying attention to the matter.

The problem of standing water has made our lives miserable. It is time the authorities took serious steps to solve the problem.

Sarah Azhar

Karachi

