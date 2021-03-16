Fake promises

This refers to the article ‘Not playing by the book’ (March 14) by Ghazi Salahuddin. A majority of Pakistanis had welcomed the arrival of the PTI in the country’s politics because Imran Khan presented himself as someone who wasn’t corrupt. Unfortunately, people’s great expectations turned into the greatest disappointment. Imran Khan’s no action against sugar, wheat and other mafias had made it more than obvious that his supposedly strong aversion to corruption was more of a ‘political slogan’ than a reality. It has been proved yet again by Shibli Faraz’s following statement quoted in the article “We are ready this time. It can’t happen that we play ‘sharif, sharif’ and do everything according to law.” What we observed during the elections for the chairman and the deputy chairman of the Senate was exactly as predicted by Shibli.

Once again, the nation was cheated by political leaders.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi