Follow SOPs

The Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on our country – especially on its education sector. Ever since the outbreak of the virus, education institutions in the country have been reopened for less than two months. At the time when the country was still struggling to revive the badly destroyed economy, the third wave of the virus arrived in the country, proving to be more dangerous. Now, education institutions have been closed and all classes are shifted online. For college- and university-going students, online classes are not beneficial as they don’t allow them to have practical experience. The government and people have to play their roles in controlling the situation. The only way to deal with the current situation is to follow the SOPs introduced by the government. People should also get themselves registered for the vaccine to protect themselves against the virus.

Khair Muhammed Panhwer

Sukkur