close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 16, 2021

UK accused of racism

World

AFP
March 16, 2021

LONDON: A lawyer for the family of Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her citizenship after joining the Islamic State group, on Monday accused Britain of racism over her treatment, calling her a "tragic scapegoat". Begum was just 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from east London travelled to Syria to join the Jihadists, and was later tracked down in a refugee camp.

Latest News

More From World