Church cannot bless same-sex unions: Vatican

ROME: The Vatican on Monday said the Catholic Church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions despite their "positive elements", saying it was impossible for God to "bless sin". The powerful Vatican office responsible for defending church doctrine, The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued a response to the question, "Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?"