Iraqi drug trafficker makes daring escape!

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi drug trafficker being escorted to court made a daring escape on Monday when associates posing as soldiers forced police to hand him over, a police official said. The trafficker, who was not named but who is believed to be backed by a powerful armed faction, was arrested on Sunday in possession of a "large quantity of drugs" in the southern province of Missan, the official said.

On Monday, a force of around 100 policemen were escorting him to a court in Amara, the province’s capital, when armed men dressed as soldiers ambushed the convoy, forcing agents to hand him over, this police source explained.