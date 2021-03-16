EU ‘scrutinising’ AstraZeneca jab’s safety

BRUSSELS: The EU’s medicines regulator is closely reviewing how safe AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is, after reports of blood-clot deaths led several countries to suspended its use, an official said on Monday.

"We’re scrutinising all the data, particularly the fatal cases that have been reported," the head of the European Medicines Agency’s health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told the European Parliament’s health committee.

Cavaleri was speaking after Germany announced it was suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and just before France and Italy followed suit. But, while the data is under review, Cavaleri said that the EMA so far does "not see any problem in continuing with the vaccination campaign using this vaccine."

The agency is trying "to understand if there are any specific cluster of cases around the certain type of pathologies or background stages, medical stages of the subjects, in order to refine the benefit-risk options."

The comments came on the same day the EU’s biggest member states joined other countries, including Norway, Denmark and Thailand, in suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The individual capitals’ decisions were described as "precautionary", pending further analysis on whether there was any causal link between the jab and the deaths and other reported side-effects in people following injections.

The EMA on January 29 authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine for use against Covid-19 for all adults, though some EU countries hesitated before allowing it to be injected in elderly people because of a lack of data on them in clinical studies.

The vaccine has been massively used in former EU member Britain since December, starting with the older population. British officials and AstraZeneca, which is headquartered in Britain, have said there is no evidence that the vaccine is unsafe.

Cavaleri told the MEPs that "we are receiving the data from the UK" to weigh the safety of the vaccine and "we are going through a rapid review of all the evidence around thromboembolic events with this vaccine."

In a related development, Portugal on Monday began easing some of the lockdown restrictions in place since mid-January, reopening nurseries and primary schools, hair salons and bookshops, but insisted on the need to move cautiously in order to avoid a new spike in coronavirus infections.

"Today, we are beginning the first phase of lifting the lockdown, but it must be very cautious and gradual," Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted.

And that meant "not going out and doing everything we want to as if we were not in the middle of a grave pandemic," Costa said. "We cannot take risks and lose everything."

After Portugal’s hospitals were overwhelmed by an explosion in Covid-19 cases following the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the government imposed a second general lockdown and closed schools a week later. But on Monday, after nearly two months of school closures, children below the age of nine were allowed to return to the classroom.

The reopening of schools is "extremely important for (children’s) future, because at home, in front of the computer, they don’t learn a lot," said one mother, Jessica Madalena, as she dropped off her two children at a primary school in Amadora, west of Lisbon. In tandem with the gradual reopening, the government is banking on mass testing at schools, with teachers and staff designated priority groups for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the United States temporarily closed its consulate in Hong Kong on Monday after two staff tested positive for the coronavirus during a new outbreak that has rippled through the city’s well-heeled "expat" community.

The two cases emerged during an "ambush lockdown" -- a tactic used by Hong Kong authorities to descend overnight on apartment blocks where they suspect there may be cases and test everyone inside.