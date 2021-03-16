Dutch vote in Covid-dominated poll

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Hague: The Netherlands began three days of socially-distanced voting on Monday in one of the first major tests of a European government’s coronavirus policies, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte expected to win another term in office.
Bike-through voting centres and polling booths in railway stations and even a miniature theme park opened to the public, with the elderly and at risk encouraged to vote on Monday and Tuesday before the main election day on Wednesday.