close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 16, 2021

Dutch vote in Covid-dominated poll

World

AFP
March 16, 2021

The Hague: The Netherlands began three days of socially-distanced voting on Monday in one of the first major tests of a European government’s coronavirus policies, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte expected to win another term in office.

Bike-through voting centres and polling booths in railway stations and even a miniature theme park opened to the public, with the elderly and at risk encouraged to vote on Monday and Tuesday before the main election day on Wednesday.

Latest News

More From World