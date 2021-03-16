UK accused of racism

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A lawyer for the family of Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her citizenship after joining the Islamic State group, on Monday accused Britain of racism over her treatment, calling her a "tragic scapegoat". Begum was just 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from east London travelled to Syria to join the Jihadists, and was later tracked down in a refugee camp.