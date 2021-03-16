Tsunoda ‘excited’ to start F1 season after testing sensation

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda said he was “excited” to get his rookie Formula One campaign underway after out-performing Lewis Hamilton and a clutch of other world champions at pre-season testing on Sunday.

The 20-year-old clocked the second-best time of the three-day session at Sakhir where the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on March 28.

Tsunoda set his best time of 1min 29.053sec from 91 laps in his AlphaTauri on Sunday, beaten only by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s 1:28.960. “We’ve had a few small teething problems but that’s exactly what you’d expect from testing,” said Tsunoda.

“We’re here to work everything out so we have the best possible package available to us come race day. “I’ll continue working hard over the next few weeks and I’m excited for it to start.” Tsunoda ended up being quicker than seven-time world champion Hamilton who was fifth fastest overall in the all-conquering Mercedes.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was a lowly 17th on Sunday while fellow title winners Kimi Raikkonen (fourth on Sunday) and two-time champion Fernando Alonso (ninth) also finished behind Tsunoda.

Even AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly, who won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last season, could only manage 12th fastest Sunday. “Jumping out of the car in P2 today is a great feeling - of course you can’t get too ahead of yourself, as it’s only testing, but it’s great to finish the three days on a high,” added Tsunoda who racked up 185 laps over the three days.