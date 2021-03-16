close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
Wiggins calls for fresh probe into Freeman doping affair

March 16, 2021

LONDON: Former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has called for a fresh probe into the scandal involving former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman, saying he does not believe the banned testosterone the medic ordered was to dope a rider.

A long-running medical tribunal ruled on Friday that Freeman, who also worked for Team Sky, had ordered Testogel knowing or believing it was to be given to an unnamed cyclist for the purposes of doping.

The tribunal resumes in Manchester on Wednesday. Freeman, 61, could be judged unfit to practise medicine. The doctor claimed he ordered the Testogel in 2011 for former performance director Shane Sutton but that was dismissed by the tribunal, leading to a frenzy of questions about who the drug was intended for and who else might have known about it. He was also at the centre of controversies surrounding Wiggins’ use of the drug triamcinolone during his career and a mystery package delivered to the Criterium du Dauphine race in 2011.

