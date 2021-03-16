Shahid helping junior goalkeepers

KARACHI: Olympic gold medallist Shahid Ali Khan is visiting the training camp of junior team daily to coach young goalkeepers, said Pakistan junior team head coach Olympian Danish Kaleem on Monday.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said the players of training camp were progressing well. He said former great players were visiting the training camp and giving lectures to players. Danish said that Shahid was supervising the goalkeepers which was immensely beneficial for the junior goalkeepers.

The great goalkeeper guides them about how to sustain pressure and how to develop strong defense with the help of defenders, he said. He also briefs them about various drills related to thwarting field moves and penalty corners and strokes, Danish said.

He said that Shahid would keep visiting the training camp till the end. He said that the camp would be continued till March 20. “What the situation is going to be like in coming days nobody can predict. But we have to make up our mind and plan how we will continue the training of our boys,” he said.

It may be noted that the Junior Asia Cup would be held in June in Dhaka. It is the qualifying round for Junior World cup 2022. Danish said the team management is making all its best effort to build up a balanced team which can challenge the rivals in Asia Cup such as India, Japan, Korea and Malaysia.

He said that he expected that by June the team would bec in great shape. “The only concern is to give them international and rigorous hockey matches experience against strong teams and during the pandemic it has become a difficult task, but PHF is trying its best to organise some international matches for the juniors,” he said.