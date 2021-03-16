Covid-19 claims three more lives, infects 171 others

Covid-19 claimed three more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,461 in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 8,511 tests were conducted and 171 were diagnosed with Covid-19, constituting a 2 percent detection rate. He said the government had so far conducted 3,152,760 tests, against which 261,581 cases were diagnosed, of whom 96.8 percent or 252,857 patients had recovered, including 144 overnight.

In the meantime, 287 patients remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical and 39 of them were on life support.

The CM said 4,263 patients across the province were currently infected: 3,967 were in self-isolation at home, 9 at isolation centres and 287 at different hospitals, while the condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical, of whom 39 were on life support.

Of the 171 new cases, 38 were from Karachi alone: 24 from District East, 7 from District Korangi, 3 from District South, 2 from District Central and one each from District Malir and West. Hyderabad had reported 19 cases, Tando Muhammad Khan 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Thatta 13, Sanghar 11, Kamber eight, Larkana and Sujawal six each, Mirpurkhas five, Nausheroferoze four, Jacobabad and Khairpur three each, Ghotki, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and Shikarpur two each, Jamshoro and Matiari one each.