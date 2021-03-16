Meezan, Master Group ink deal

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has recently signed an agreement with Master Group to streamline transaction banking services for Master Group, a statement said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Master Group to fully automate its customer collections and supplier payments, catering to every client’s needs with a configurable and intelligent platform, it added.

The partnership will focus on creating value for Master Group by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking ecosystem-based around an array of services covering working capital cycle, standardised reporting, greater safety and efficiency, as well as world-class cybersecurity – all in one place, via eBiz+ – an integrated solution.

Abdullah Ahmed, group head, corporate and institutional banking of Meezan Bank, said, “As Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, Meezan Bank has sophisticated transaction banking services, including cash management. We are thrilled to partner with Master Group as a trusted collaborator to automate their business/banking processes while ensuring operational integrity resulting in business efficiency with utmost security.”