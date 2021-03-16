close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

Gold rates up Rs150/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs150/tola to Rs107,150/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Monday. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs129 to Rs91,864, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $4 to $1,731/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,370/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,174.55, it added.

